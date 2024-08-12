Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares in the last quarter. Gray Foundation purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,890,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,386,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBB traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $140.93. The company had a trading volume of 90,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.50. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

