Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,909.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $292.76. 112,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

