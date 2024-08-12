Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.50. 339,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,535. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $82.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

