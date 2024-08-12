Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,335. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

