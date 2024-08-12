Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its position in RTX by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RTX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Melius Research upped their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $118.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

