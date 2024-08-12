Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $284,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

IWD traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $177.45. The stock had a trading volume of 211,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,332. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average of $174.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

