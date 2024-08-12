Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $410,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 677.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,729,000 after purchasing an additional 515,808 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858,030 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 351,412 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

