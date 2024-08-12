Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $536,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,036,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.26. 177,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,539. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.60. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $438.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.78.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

