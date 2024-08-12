Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $672,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 130.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,515. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $92.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.