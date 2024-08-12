Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

TIP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $108.29. 71,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,417. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

