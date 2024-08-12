Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Accenture were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,061,490,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,912,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,615,000 after acquiring an additional 875,723 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $288,168,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $286,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ACN traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $313.96. The stock had a trading volume of 341,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,073. The stock has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.01. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.
