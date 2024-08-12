Mechanics Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 807,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

