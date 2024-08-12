Mechanics Bank Trust Department Invests $237,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $213,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,168 shares of company stock worth $22,937,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded up $2.07 on Monday, reaching $223.80. The company had a trading volume of 622,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.30 and its 200 day moving average is $204.68. The company has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $124.06 and a 1 year high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

View Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.