Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Booking were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $3,774,850,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $26.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,416.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,096. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,833.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,687.19. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

