Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $69.57. 370,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,211,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.