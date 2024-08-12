Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 100 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Clorox were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Clorox by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 24,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1,525.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 93.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.75. The company had a trading volume of 110,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $162.43.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

