Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,250 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Tower were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.49. 168,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $236.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

