Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 14,227 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,227 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,207 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.59. 1,807,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,481,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

