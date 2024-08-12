Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,797 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,749. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $94.33.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

