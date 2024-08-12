Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 97 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,583,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.11. 1,288,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,202. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $229.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

