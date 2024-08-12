Mechanics Bank Trust Department Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.81. 244,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,252. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

