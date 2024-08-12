MediWound (MDWD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, analysts expect MediWound to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Stock Performance

MDWD opened at $18.05 on Monday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MediWound

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.