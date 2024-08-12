Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.63

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.63 and last traded at $154.63, with a volume of 5080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.