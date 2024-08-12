Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $496.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.58. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $12.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Roth Mkm began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,000.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 351,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $113,057.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

