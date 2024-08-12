Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 58,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after buying an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Newmont by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 452,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 148,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.45. 1,574,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,053,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $50.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.