Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,773,000 after buying an additional 632,398 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,570,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $4,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $109.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

