Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BST traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.40. 61,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $39.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

