Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys New Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.15. 8,308,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,675,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

