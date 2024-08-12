Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,970 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.83. 3,108,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,529,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

