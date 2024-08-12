Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $449,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.26. 4,668,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,668,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

