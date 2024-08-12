Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. 374,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,153. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

