Mirador Capital Partners LP Invests $257,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.17. 674,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,110. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.93 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,678 shares of company stock worth $66,762,300 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

