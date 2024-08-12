Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 177 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,127,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,502,000 after acquiring an additional 628,056 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,946,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,701,000 after buying an additional 567,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,720,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.79.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

