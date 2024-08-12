Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 190 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

