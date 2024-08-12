Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 324 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.51. 386,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $256.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

