Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 579 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $319.30. 508,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,645. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.79.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

