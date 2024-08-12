Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 68 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cummins by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $16,329,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $293.45. 97,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

