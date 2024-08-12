Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 69 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $207,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WM traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $203.90. 922,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,697. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.66 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

