Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 99 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

CAT traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $337.54. The company had a trading volume of 468,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.47. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.38.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

