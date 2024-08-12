Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $39.57. 17,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,030. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

