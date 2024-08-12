Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.
MCW opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $9.45.
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
