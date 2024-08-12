Mizuho Downgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research lowered Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

