Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARDT. Truist Financial started coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

