MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 156 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $125,474,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $42,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 645,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,044,000 after buying an additional 231,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.94. 117,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,905. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $173.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

