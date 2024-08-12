MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 160 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,790. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average of $125.95. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

