MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 225 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.37. The stock had a trading volume of 695,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,200. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.08.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

