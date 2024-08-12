MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 527 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Veralto were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Veralto Trading Up 0.6 %

VLTO traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.69. 27,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average of $93.22. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

