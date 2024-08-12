MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.30.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,651 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $461.05. 134,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,646. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $468.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

