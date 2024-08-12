MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,113 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,971.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.88. The company had a trading volume of 498,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,236. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

