MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 346 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after buying an additional 278,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,019,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SNPS traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $519.41. The stock had a trading volume of 42,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $577.57 and its 200 day moving average is $566.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.